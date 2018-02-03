Sushma Swaraj meets Nepal leaders, assures India’s support

Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday called on Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and held talks with CPN-Maoist Centre chairman ‘Prachanda’, assuring them that India was keen to work with the recently elected government in the country and provide assistance in Nepal’s development.

On the last day of her short trip, Swaraj met Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. On Thursday, she met CPN (UML) chairman K P Oli, who is likely to take over as Prime Minister — the CPN (UML)-led Left alliance swept the recently held polls.

Swaraj conveyed to all the political leaders that India was looking forward to support the Government of Nepal, as per its priorities, in its endeavours for rapid economic growth and development, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Prachanda, whose party was part of the Left Alliance, said, “We discussed about the situation emerging after the conclusion of the elections and the preparation for formation of new government.”

“I told Swaraj that we want political stability and development for which we need cooperation from the neighbours. Swaraj assured that India will extend full cooperation to Nepal in her efforts towards attaining political stability and development,” Prachanda said.

“The talks we had were very positive and constructive. She congratulated the Left Alliance for gaining victory during the recently concluded elections,” he said.

“EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Chairman CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda of #Nepal and complemented him on his party’s performance in the recent elections. The two leaders discussed steps to further deepen our unique India-Nepal bilateral relations,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. During her courtesy call on Deuba, Swaraj congratulated him on the successful conduct of the recent elections.

According to sources, Swaraj told the leaders that India had worked with the Nepali Congress in the past and supported all “pro-democracy movements” it launched. This was, according to a source, a way of formally congratulating the Prime Minister for successfully conducting polls for federal and provincial legislature and local bodies.

During her talks with Bhandari, Swaraj congratulated her on the successful conduct of election in Nepal.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App