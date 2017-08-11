Sushma Swaraj meets leaders of key Madhesi party in Nepal

Sushma Swaraj (File) Sushma Swaraj (File)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has met leaders of a key Madhesi party in Nepal during which they discussed the latest political situation in the country. Swaraj met a delegation of Rashtriya Janta Party Nepal (RJPN) on Thursday led by Mahant Thakur, convener of the party and other senior leaders including Rajendra Mahato, Mahendra Raya Yadav, Sharad Singh Bhandari and Ani Kumar Jha.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest political situation, the upcoming third phase of local level elections and the demands of the Madhesi people, which the party has been advocating for the past couple of years.

The Madhesi party has been launching agitation to press their demands that includes re-demarcation of the provincial borders and citizenship issue. Madhesis, mostly of Indian-origin, launched a prolonged agitation between September 2015 and February last year against the implementation of the new Constitution which they felt marginalised the Terai community.

