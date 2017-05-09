Latest News
Sushma Swaraj meets Dutch Foreign Minister

The Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders arrived on May 7 on a four-day official visit to India

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published:May 9, 2017 2:39 pm
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday held discussions on bilateral cooperation with Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders. “Hosting a valued partner. EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Bert Koenders, Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, discuss bilateral coop’n,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Koenders is also scheduled to address an event organised by industry body CII later in the day. The Dutch Minister arrived on May 7 on a four-day official visit to India.

