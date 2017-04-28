Sushma Swaraj meets Cyprus President

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday called on the President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, and discussed areas of bilateral cooperation. The visiting dignitary is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on key bilateral, regional and international issues later in the day.

Anastasiades, who is currently on a five-day visit to India, was given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi whom he described as an “inspiration” for Cyprus’ freedom struggle.

In a series of tweets, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “Intensifying cooperation with Cyprus. EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on President Nicos Anastasiades, discusses areas of bilateral cooperation. “President of Cyprus paid homage to Father of Nation whom he later described as spiritual leader of Cyprus and inspiration for its freedom struggle.”

