Sushma Swaraj meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, discusses border dispute, terrorism 

This is the first high-level visit from China after the Doklam standoff this summer. This is the first high-level visit from China after the Doklam standoff this summer.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in New Delhi on Monday on the sidelines of Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral meeting. This is the first high-level visit from China after the Doklam standoff this summer. Quoting sources, PTI reported that all issues of mutual interest were discussed between the two leaders.

Earlier, before leaving for RIC meeting in Delhi, Wang reiterated the importance of bilateral ties between the ‘two ancient civilizations’ and said that India and China’s strategic interests outweigh “partial frictions”. The Chinese foreign minister told a symposium in Beijing that issues like Doklam can be resolved through diplomatic measures.

“China and India have far greater shared strategic interests than differences, and far greater needs for cooperation than partial friction,” he said back in the Chinese capital.

Wang’s visit to India holds significance after the Doklam standoff and particularly in the context of the commencement of the second five-year term of President Xi Jinping.

The Doklam standoff ended on August 28 after Chinese troops stopped building a key road close to India’s ‘Chicken Neck’ corridor. Notably, India had objected to the construction highlighting its security concerns. The road was being built by China in an area also claimed by Bhutan, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Yang and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are also expected to take up border talks this month.

Wang will also attend an India-China cultural event in the evening. The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) are here to deliberate on a host of issues including the ways to tackle the threat of terrorism and extremism.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd