Sushma Swaraj meets Bangladesh Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Reuters Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Reuters Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday met visiting Bangladesh Foreign Minister A H Mahmood Ali and discussed various bilateral issues, as well as the Rohingya refugee crisis.

This comes at a time when Dhaka has counted more than a million Rohingya refugees living in camps near the border with Myanmar. Bangladesh says it wants to start sending them home next week and has reached an initial agreement with Myanmar to complete the process within two years.

MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, “With the policy of “neighbourhood first”, EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Mr. Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh and leaders discussed bilateral issues of common interest.”

