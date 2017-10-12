Another Punjab woman alleges torture in Saudi Arabia, Centre steps in

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (File) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (File)

Another woman from Punjab working in Saudi Arabia has come forward and accused her employers of torturing her. A video surfaced on Wednesday in which a woman from Goraya, now based in Dawadmi Saudi Arabia Riyadh Province, said that she was employed in slave-like conditions. She then went on to request AAP MP to rescue her and get her back to Punjab. After the video went viral, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj stepped in and asked the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to locate her. “…please reach her at the earliest. @IndianEmbRiyadh,” tweeted the minister.

In the video, Reena of Boparai village in Goraya is seen crying and claiming that she had made a mistake by deciding to come to Saudi Arabia a year back to support her poor family. She alleges that her employers were torturing her physically and even the police was not helping. She the pleads to be reuninted with her children and family in Punjab.

“Bagwant Mann Ji mainu bacha lo ehthon vapis mangwa lo nahin tan eh mainu maar denge, tusi Hoshiarpur di kuri nu bhi bachaya hai (Bhangwant Mann, please save me and get me back to my country otherwise they will kill me. You had saved one such girl from Hoshiarpur too),” Reena pleads in the video.

She adds: “They (her employers) treated me badly and when I managed to reach police here, police also treated me badly, insulted me and sent me back with those who had beaten me, locked me in a room and denied me food.” Over the past few months, four such cases of Punjab women have come into light, including of Iqwinder Kaur of Hoshiarpur and Sukhwant Kaur of Jalandhar.

