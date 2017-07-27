Will continue to search for missing Indians till there is concrete proof of their death: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during the ongoing monsoon session at Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during the ongoing monsoon session at Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI photo)

Stating that there is no evidence to show that the 39 Indians abducted in Mosul in Iraq have been killed, Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said that she would not commit the sin of declaring them dead.

“If I mislead anyone, what advantage would I gain? What ulterior motive do I have? It is easy for me to declare them dead. Unless I get concrete evidence of their being killed, I will continue to search for them. Because if a person is alive and we declare him dead, it is a sin and I will not commit this sin,” Swaraj told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Swaraj said that on June 15, 2015, 20 days after the NDA government came to power, she was approached by Harjit Masih, who said that he had managed to escape from the Islamic State. He also said that he witnessed the other 39 Indians, who were with him, being killed. Swaraj said that though there were inconsistencies in his account, she immediately instructed the embassy to launch a search along the Mosul to Erbil route where Masih claimed the incident had happened. “They couldn’t find any dead bodies, blood marks, list of the murdered that is usually released by the IS in cases where they kill several of the same nationality or any video,” she said, adding that six other sources also dismissed this account.

The minister said that she has been in touch with several countries regarding the issue, adding that she has sought and been offered help from her counterpart in Turkey in tracing the abducted Indians. “When the families of the missing people approached me, I told them that we have no information of them being dead. I also told them that I am not in touch with any of the missing persons and all my information comes from other sources.” She added that she has met the families of the labourers, mostly from Punjab, a dozen times but won’t tell them anything until she has concrete proof.

She said that the government cannot close the file on those missing or believed to be killed. “The search is on for them until now. We can’t declare them killed as we have no proof. If they come back, who is responsible? Those who feel I am being untrue, they can tell the families, I am not responsible,” she said. Swaraj gave instances of how Vietnam and the US still continue to search for soldiers who went missing in the Vietnam war and World War II respectively.

Swaraj’s statement came two days after Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said here that there is no “substantial evidence” on whether the Indians are alive or dead and confirmed that their last known location, the prison at Badush, has been destroyed by the IS. Referring to her conversion with him, Sushma said, “He said that In Iraq they say that waiting is worse than death but in this situation, we can only wait.” The minister said that as soon as the Iraqi Prime Minister declared that Mosul has been recaptured from the IS, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh was sent to Iraq.

Stating that a photograph showing a jail that was destroyed in Mosul was recently presented to her, she said, “The jail had over 20,000 inmates but there were no details about how many Indians were in there at that point of time.” The minister said that she has requested the Iraqi foreign minister to trace the jail warden who could help them with the details.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan disallowed Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge from asking any questions immediately after Swaraj’s statement. He said that the party will give a notice to discuss foreign affairs.

