Indonesia important to security fabric of Indo-Pacific region: Sushma Swaraj in Jakarta

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is on an official visit to Indonesia, on Friday met the country’s Vice President Jusuf Kalla and Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta. She also attended a Joint Commission meeting in the city. Speaking after the meeting, Swaraj told the media that Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be one of the guests of honour at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in New Delhi. He will be joining other leaders from ASEAN countries at the parade.

“I express my appreciation that President Joko Widodo accepted PM Modi’s invitation to join ASEAN special commemorative summit as Guest of Honor at India’s Republic Day celebrations along with other ASEAN Heads of States & Heads of Govts in New Delhi,” news agency ANI quoted Swaraj as saying.

Swaraj said that Indonesia has an important role in the development and shaping of the security fabric of the region, adding that the country is one of the most diverse democracy and has a critical role to play in evolution of the new security architecture in the Indo-Pacific region.

Talking about New Delhi’s foreign policy and it’s relations with Jakarta, Swaraj said, “For India, relations with ASEAN Region is a key priority. It is at the core of our Act East Policy.”

The External Affairs Minister is on a five-day visit to three south-east Asian countries. She will be in Indonesia on Friday and Saturday, after which she will depart for Singapore. She visited Thailand on January 4 and 5. The tour began on Thursday and will end on Sunday.

