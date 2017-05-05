Sushma Swaraj inaugurates 8th conference of head of missions in Delhi

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today inaugurated the eighth conference of head of missions here. “External Affairs Minister SushmaSwaraj inaugurates the 8th HoM conference. Releases a booklet ‘India surging ahead’ on successful economic diplomacy,” the external affairs ministry spokesperson said.

Key foreign policy issues including India’s engagement with major powers as well as strain in ties with Pakistan and China are being discussed in the meet, which started yesterday and is being attended by around 120 Indian envoys posted worldwide.

The four-day annual conclave is also expected to discuss major developments globally and how India should mould its policy to deal with them.

It is learnt that envoys made presentations on the state of India’s bilateral relationship with the countries they are posted to.

India’s relationship with the Trump administration and ties with Russia are also likely to figure in the conclave.

The annual meet is taking place at a time when Indo-Pak ties have nosedived following the beheading of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistan military in Jammu and Kashmir and the issue is likely to figure during the discussions.

India’s ties with the resource-rich African continent as well as with the Gulf countries and the situation in the Middle East are also expected to be discussed during the meet.

