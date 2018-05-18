Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Indonesia’s maritime affairs minister

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs General (Retd) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Source- Twitter/Raveesh Kumar) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs General (Retd) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Source- Twitter/Raveesh Kumar)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Friday held talks with Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs General (Retd) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership. The meeting between the two leaders assumes significance as it comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Indonesia later this month.

“Building upon deep civilizational linkages between two maritime neighbours! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Gen (Retd.) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Discussions focused on steps to further expand our strategic partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Indonesia has emerged as the largest trading partner of India in the ASEAN region. Bilateral trade has increased from USD 4.3 billion in 2005-06 to USD 17 billion in 2016-17.

