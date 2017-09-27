Sushma Swaraj grants medical visa to 7-year-old Pakistani girl for open heart surgery

Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has granted visa to yet another Pakistani in need of urgent medical attention. This time, she has come to the rescue of a seven-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi who required medical visa to undergo an open heart surgery in India. The Minister, responding to the girl’s mother Nida Shoaib, who appealed for help, tweeted, “…We also pray for her early recovery.”

Shoaib, who said her application was pending since August, has posted the visa’s scanned copy on her Twitter handle.

Earlier in June, the Minister had helped a four-month-old Pakistani child Rohaan for undergoing surgery for a heart ailment. After the successful surgery, Rohaan’s father had told The Indian Express: “The heart of my child beats today for Madam Sushma Swaraj. I would like to request her to open doors for those Pakistanis who have been waiting for medical visas. It is my humble request.”

Yes, we are allowing Visa for your 7 years old daughter’s open heart surgery in India. We also pray for her early recovery. http://t.co/bFmUXriQCC — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 27, 2017

respected @SushmaSwaraj mam plz issue the medical visa we wil always thanks to u and ur nation — nida shoaib (@nidashoaib1) September 26, 2017

