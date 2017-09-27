Only in Express
  • Sushma Swaraj grants medical visa to 7-year-old Pakistani girl for open heart surgery

Sushma Swaraj grants medical visa to 7-year-old Pakistani girl for open heart surgery

The Minister, responding to daughter's mother who appealed for help, tweeted, "We also pray for her early recovery."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2017 12:17 pm
Sushma Swaraj, EAM Sushma Swaraj, Pakistani Girl, Pakistani Girl Heart Treatment, Pakistan Girl Heart Treatment, Pakistan Girl, Nida Shoaib, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Related News

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has granted visa to yet another Pakistani in need of urgent medical attention. This time, she has come to the rescue of a seven-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi who required medical visa to undergo an open heart surgery in India. The Minister, responding to the girl’s mother Nida Shoaib, who appealed for help, tweeted, “…We also pray for her early recovery.”

Shoaib, who said her application was pending since August, has posted the visa’s scanned copy on her Twitter handle.

Earlier in June, the Minister had helped a four-month-old Pakistani child Rohaan for undergoing surgery for a heart ailment. After the successful surgery, Rohaan’s father had told The Indian Express: “The heart of my child beats today for Madam Sushma Swaraj. I would like to request her to open doors for those Pakistanis who have been waiting for medical visas. It is my humble request.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News

    Sep 27: Latest News