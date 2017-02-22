Sushma Swaraj give updates on well-being of Indian nationals injured in Kuwait, Libya

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Informing about the well-being of the Indian national who was stabbed in Kuwait, the External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said the victim has undergone surgery. “I was informed about the stabbing of Mrs. Gopika Shajikumar an Indian national from Kottayam (Kerala). I asked for an immediate report and we have complete details of the unfortunate incident. Gopika has undergone surgery at the Farwaniya hospital. I wish her a speedy recovery,” Swaraj wrote on microblogging website Twitter.

The Union Minister also said that the Indian Embassy has taken up the matter at the highest level in Kuwait to ensure safety and security of Indian nationals there.

Talking about another case in Libya concerning Indian citizen suffering a bullet injury, Swaraj wrote on Twitter, “We have rescued Dr.Ramamurthy Kosanam in Libya. Dr.Kosanam has suffered a bullet injury. We are bringing him to India shortly. With this, we have rescued all the six Indians abducted there. I appreciate the good work done by our mission there.”