Latest News
  • Indian doctor abducted in Libya rescued

Indian doctor abducted in Libya rescued

Swaraj said Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam had sustained a bullet injury.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:February 21, 2017 11:59 pm
Sushma Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj terror, rex tillerson, swaraj tillerson, terrorism in india, india us, india us relations, H1B visa programme, donald trump, narendra modi, pm modi, indian express news, india news An Indian man who was kidnapped in Libya has been rescued and is being brought back to India shortly, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday night. (Representational Image)

An Indian man who was kidnapped in Libya has been rescued and is being brought back to India shortly, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday night. Swaraj said Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam had sustained a bullet injury.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“We have rescued Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam in Libya. Dr Kosanam has suffered a bullet injury. We are bringing him to India shortly. With this, we have rescued all the six Indians abducted there. I appreciate the good work done by our mission there,” Swaraj said in a series of tweets.

Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam was reportedly abducted by Islamic State militants in Libya nearly 18 months back. The doctor hails from a village Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 21: Latest News