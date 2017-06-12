Sushma Swaraj responds to Pakistani father’s appeal, offers medical visa to his son suffering from heart ailment

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Source: PTI Photo/File) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Source: PTI Photo/File)

In her latest humanitarian gesture, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has come to the aid of a four-month-old Pakistani child, Rohaan, who needs urgent medical attention. Responding to the appeal of Rohaan’s father, who is from Lahore, Swaraj has offered a medical visa to the infant who has a hole in his heart and will now be treated in Jaypee Hospital situated in Noida. The move comes a month after the Indian government declared that only those medical visa applications will be considered that have a recommendation from Pakistan’s foreign affairs advisor Sartaj Aziz.

The parents of the four-month-old child were not being granted a medical visa owing to the strained relationships between the neighbouring nations. Rohaan’s father, Kanwal Saadik, appealed to Swaraj for help on Twitter, informing her about the child’s critical condition that required immediate attention.

Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers Sir Sartaaj Azeez or Ma’am Sushma?? pic.twitter.com/p0MGk0xYBJ — Ken Sid (@KenSid2) May 24, 2017

A desperate Saadik received a positive response from the Indian External Affairs Minister who said the political issues between the nations will not stand in the way of the child’s treatment and assured him of the medical visa.

No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa. pic.twitter.com/4ADWkFV6Ht http://t.co/OLVO3OiYMB — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

Rohaan, who will arrive in India on Monday, has also been welcomed by the hospital authorities who will ensure that their little patient is treated well. “Keeping aside the tensions between the two countries, the minister did a noble act of thinking about the child’s health. We welcome the baby and family and are pleased to know that with our expert doctors and world class services that we provide, we are able to build trust for us in people across nations,” Jaypee Hospital CEO Manoj Luthra said.

Paediatric cardiologist Ashutosh Marwah will first treat Rohaan, following which he will undergo a heart surgery that will be carried out by paediatric cardiac surgeon Rajesh Sharma.

