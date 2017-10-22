Sushma Swaraj in Dhaka: Only long-term solution to Rohingya crisis is rapid socio-economic, infra development

Sushma Swaraj in Dhaka: The External Affairs Minister arrived in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka today on a two-day visit to attend a joint consultative committee meeting to review the bilateral ties and discuss ways to further strengthen the relationship. Sushma Swaraj in Dhaka: The External Affairs Minister arrived in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka today on a two-day visit to attend a joint consultative committee meeting to review the bilateral ties and discuss ways to further strengthen the relationship.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday expressed deep concern at the spate of violence in Buddhist-majority Myanmar’s Rakhine State. Swaraj, who is on a two-day visit to Dhaka, sought to offer a solution to the impasse in Myanmar: “The only long-term solution to the situation in Rakhine State is rapid socio-economic and infrastructure development that would have a positive impact on all the communities living in the State,” she said.

Swaraj urged the international community to handle the situation with restraint, keeping in mind the welfare of the population. “It is clear that normalcy will only be restored with the return of the displaced persons to Rakhine state.”

The External Affairs Minister arrived in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka today on a two-day visit to attend a joint consultative committee meeting to review the bilateral ties and discuss ways to further strengthen the relationship. Swaraj, who arrived on a special Indian aircraft, was received by her Bangladesh counterpart AH Mahmud Ali at the Bangabandhu Air Base in Dhaka.

Myanmar doesn’t recognize Rohingya as an ethnic group and has denied them citizenship. The Buddhist-majority country has insisted they are all Bengali migrants from Bangladesh living illegally in the country. The minority community is also excluded from the official 135 ethnic groups in the country. Ever since August 25, more than 580,000 Rohingya from northern Rakhine have fled to Bangladesh after Myanmar’s security forces began a campaign against Rohingya villages. Myanmar’s government has said it was responding to attacks by Muslim insurgents, but the United Nations and others have said the response was disproportionate.

Earlier this month, Myanmar de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government had said it was willing to take back Rohingya refugees who fled to Bangladesh. For this, the government has announced it will form a working group to start the repatriation process. However, some protesters today, including some Buddhist monks, demanded that the government not take back the refugees.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd