Determined to protect our societies from threat of ideologies of hate: Sushma Swaraj in Dhaka

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said in Dhaka that despite outstanding conflicts, the focus of India remains on the progress of bilateral ties between the nations. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said in Dhaka that despite outstanding conflicts, the focus of India remains on the progress of bilateral ties between the nations. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said that India and Bangladesh held discussions over the common challenges of terrorism, radicalisation and extremism faced by them. The External Affairs Minister, who is in Dhaka on a two-day visit to attend the fourth joint consultative committee meeting with Bangladesh, expressed India’s readiness to continue working with the ‘like-minded’ countries for a comprehensive strategy to deal with the challenges together. “We will continue to fight this scourge together and along with other like-minded countries,” she said.

“We are determined to protect our societies from threat of ideologies of hate, violence and terror by adopting a zero-tolerance policy and a comprehensive approach to fighting violent extremism and terrorism at all levels,” Swaraj added.

Speaking on the bilateral relations between the two countries, Swaraj said despite outstanding conflicts, the focus of India remains on the progress of bilateral ties between the nations. “While I have focused on progress in our bilateral relationship, we are aware of outstanding issues,” she said. Swaraj further assured of India’s commitment to resolving the conflicts.

Voicing India’s concern on the Myanmar crisis, Swaraj said, “India is deeply concerned at the spate of violence in Rakhine State of Myanmar. We have urged that the situation be handled with restraint, keeping in mind the welfare of the population.”

She further expressed India’s take on the issue saying, “It is clear that normalcy will only be restored with the return of the displaced persons to Rakhine state. The only long-term solution to the situation in Rakhine State is rapid socio-economic and infrastructure development that would have a positive impact on all the communities living in the State.”

Read | Sushma Swaraj in Dhaka: Only long-term solution to Rohingya crisis is rapid socio-economic, infra development

This is Swaraj’s second visit to Bangladesh and follows a recent trip of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during which India operationalised a $4.5 billion line of credit to Bangladesh to enable implementation of development projects in key areas, including power, railways, roads and shipping.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd