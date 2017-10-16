Sushma Swaraj continues humanitarian gestures, announces medical visas for Pak nationals

The minister also helped one Pak national who had asked for her help to get his daughter a medical visa for her eye cancer treatment. Swaraj in a tweet, said that she has asked the Indian embassy in Pakistan to issue medical visa for the child’s treatment in India immediately. The minister also helped one Pak national who had asked for her help to get his daughter a medical visa for her eye cancer treatment. Swaraj in a tweet, said that she has asked the Indian embassy in Pakistan to issue medical visa for the child’s treatment in India immediately.

Union Minister for External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, on Monday, continuing her humanitarian gesture, announced that medical visas would be issued to Pakistani nationals who have sought her intervention. Swaraj took to her twitter handle and announced that medical visas would be issued to two Pakistani nationals for liver plant surgeries, one child for an eye cancer surgery and another for a bone marrow transplant. She has been a “go to” leader for those in dire need of her assistance.

In a string of tweets, Swaraj replied to the Pakistani nationals who had tweeted to her keeping in mind her past record of paying heed to twitter requests by her followers.

A Pakistani national Syed Adnan Ali Zaidi had tweeted to the minister to give medical visa to his father, Syed Baseer Imam Zaidi, for liver transplant. Zaidi wrote, “@SushmaSwaraj @SushmaSwaraj please Mam Sushma BHAGWAN K LY GIVE HIM MEDICAL VISA TO SYED BASEER IMAM ZAIDI FOR LIVER TRANSPLANT”. To this, the minister responded with a kind tweet. “We have approved medical visa for the liver transplant of your father Syed Baseer Imam Zaidi and pray for his long life.”

We have approved medical visa for the liver transplant of your father Syed Baseer Imam Zaidi and pray for his long life. http://t.co/P9uyPTkXRK — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 16, 2017

Another Pakitsani national, Muhammad Waqar, had made the same request. “I have asked Indian High Commission in Pakistan to issue visa for the liver transplant surgery of your father in India. @IndiainPakistan,” Swaraj tweeted.

I have asked Indian High Commission in Pakistan to issue visa for the liver transplant surgery of your father in India. @IndiainPakistan http://t.co/5Bn2NGqjRZ — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 16, 2017

The minister also helped one Pakistani national who had asked for her help to get his daughter a medical visa for her eye cancer treatment. Swaraj in a tweet, said that she has asked the Indian embassy in Pakistan to issue medical visa for the child's treatment in India immediately.

There is a request for medical visa for 5 year old child Anamta Farrukh who is suffering from eye cancer for her treatment in India. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 16, 2017

I have asked @IndiainPakistan to issue medical visa for treatment of the child in India immediately. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 16, 2017

Saqib Shahzad had also requested Swaraj to issue a medical visa for his son’s bone marrow transplant and the minister did not disappoint Shahzad.”@SushmaSwaraj Madam my son shehriyar is need urgent b.merrow transplant pls grant medical Visa. Humble request. Plss!,” he had tweeted, to which the minister replied by saying: “We are giving medical visa for the bone marrow transplant surgery of your son in India. I pray for his early recovery here.”

We are giving medical visa for the bone marrow transplant surgery of your son in India. I pray for his early recovery here. http://t.co/Q5o2PW9qsD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 16, 2017

Swaraj has been sympathetic towards many Pakistani nationals who have sought medical visas from India for the treatment of their kins, despite the growing strain in the relationship between India and Pakistan over a host of issues, the most important one being cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

