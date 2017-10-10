Sushma Swaraj comes to aid of sick Pakistan national, gives him medical visa

Special Coverage
"Yes, we are granting visa for your father's liver transplant surgery in India," Swaraj tweeted yesterday in reply to a Pakistani resident Hamid Ali Ashraf, whose father Mohammed Ashraf is to be treated at the Max Hospital in Saket here

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 10, 2017 1:27 pm
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has come to the aid of a sick Pakistani national by giving him a medical visa for his liver transplant surgery in India. “Yes, we are granting visa for your father’s liver transplant surgery in India,” Swaraj tweeted yesterday in reply to a Pakistani resident Hamid Ali Ashraf, whose father Mohammed Ashraf is to be treated at the Max Hospital in Saket here.

“Thank you so much mam thank you. I am greatful to you mam. It is really a great deed towards humanity,” Ashraf said in reply to Swaraj’s gesture. He had earlier put out a series of tweets since the start of this month, tagging Swaraj and urging her to grant him a medical visa.

“Respected mam please help us. My father needs liver transplant, his condition is very bad please issue the visa. I request you mam please,” Ashraf earlier tweeted. Swaraj has accorded her nod in the past to many Pakistani nationals seeking to get medical treatment in India.

