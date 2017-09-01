Sushma Swaraj calls upon Sri Lankan President Sirisena, discusses bilateral cooperation

Earlier today, Swaraj met her Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana and discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation.(PTI Photo) Earlier today, Swaraj met her Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana and discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation.(PTI Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Friday called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and discussed bilateral issues of mutual collaboration. Swaraj, who is here to attend the 2nd Indian Ocean Conference, met Sirisena on the sidelines of the two-day meeting.

“Meeting with the leadership. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj calls on President Sirisena and discussed bilateral issues of mutual collaboration,” Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier today, Swaraj met her Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana and discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation. Swaraj yesterday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

The Indian Ocean Conference has been jointly organised by the India Foundation, the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Singapore, and the National Institute of Fundamental Studies (NIFS) in Colombo.

