Sushma Swaraj calls families of Indians missing in Iraq for meeting

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

FIVE DAYS after Minister of State for External Affairs Gen V K Singh (retd) went to Iraq to get information on the 39 Indians missing in Iraq, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has called family members of the missing men for a meeting in Delhi Sunday.

The family members said they received calls from Sushma’s private secretary Vijay P Dwivedi Friday. Devinder Singh, brother of one of the missing men Gobinder Singh, said this will be the 12th meeting with Sushma since the men, believed to have been abducted by IS militants on June 11, 2014, were reported missing. “Family members had been making several calls to MEA to know about the missing men.

That appears to be the reason that the minister has apparently called a meeting to brief the family members collectively,” said Devinder.

“I got a call about the meeting and was told that the minister would share information gathered by V K Singh,” said Gurpinder Kaur, sister of one of the missing men, Manjinder Singh.

