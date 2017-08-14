Sushma Swaraj assures medical visa to Pakistani woman suffering from cancer

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured to offer medical medical visa to a Pakistani woman suffering from cancer. Twenty-five-year-old Faiza Tanveer had appealed to Swaraj for help after her application for medical visa was recently rejected by the Indian embassy. Apparently, the reason cited for visa refusal was the decline in India-Pakistan ties as claimed by the woman’s mother, Parveen Akhtar, according to a PTI report.

Tanveer who is suffering from a recurrent ameloblastoma, a cancerous oral tumour, was to undergo treatment at the Inderprastha Dental College and Hospital (IDCH) in Ghaziabad. She had made an advance payment of Rs 10 lakh for the treatment but her medical visa application was rejected.

The embassy officials, however, showed Tanveer an alternate way, saying she could get a medical visa if Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, wrote to Swaraj. Tanveer and her mother made several appeals to ministers in both countries for help. Forced by no response, Tanveer took to Twitter to have her voice heard. Her appeal to Swaraj over several days finally yielded results with the minister giving her a positive response Sunday evening. “We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India,” Swaraj said.

Thanks for your greetings on India’s Independence day. We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India. http://t.co/jThT2KayoZ — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 13, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj mam qp mery lie maa he hain plz mam mujhu medical visa dy dain es 70win azadi k sall ki khushi main meri maddad kr dain dhnywd pic.twitter.com/SMBhfo2cOT — Faiza Tanveer (@FaizaTanveer8) August 13, 2017

