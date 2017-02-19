Sushma Swaraj asks South Sudan HC to help family of Indian shot dead

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday directed the Indian High Commission in South Sudan to help the family of an Indian man shot dead there in bringing his body back to India. “Indian High Commissioner in South Sudan — Plz contact the bereaved family and help them,” Swaraj tweeted in response to an appeal for help by a man who said his cousin had been shot dead in Juba.

Syed Ejaz Hussain tweeted that his cousin Syed Farooq Basha had been shot dead in Juba, South Sudan, yesterday. He sought Swaraj’s help in bringing back Basha’s body to India.

Indian High Commissioner in South Sudan – We have spoken to the family of Syed Farooq Basha and promised them all help. @eoijuba @syed_ejaz — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 19, 2017

Swaraj also tweeted Indian High Commissioner in South Sudan’s response, saying that the Embassy had spoken to the family of Basha and promised them all help.