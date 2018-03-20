39 Indians who were kidnapped, held hostage in Iraq dead: Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made the announcement in Rajya Sabha today. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made the announcement in Rajya Sabha today.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said that the 39 missing Indians in Iraq have been killed. She was speaking in Rajya Sabha.

In July last year, Swaraj had told Parliament that there was no evidence to state that they were killed by the Islamic terrorists, adding that she would not commit the sin of declaring them dead.

“If I mislead anyone, what advantage would I gain? What ulterior motive do I have? It is easy for me to declare them dead. Unless I get concrete evidence of their being killed, I will continue to search for them. Because if a person is alive and we declare him dead, it is a sin and I will not commit this sin,” Swaraj had told the Lok Sabha.

In July 2017, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari had said that there was no “substantial evidence” on whether the Indians were alive or dead and confirmed that their last known location, the prison at Badush, has been destroyed by the Islamic State.

