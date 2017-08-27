Sushma meets Qatar minister, discusses Indian workers’ welfare

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI Photo)

Amid a diplomatic standoff between Qatar and four Arab nations, the welfare of Indian workers in the gas-rich Gulf nation came up for discussion during a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani here on Saturday.

On regional issues, the MEA said Sheikh Mohamed briefed his Indian interlocutors about the situation in the Gulf region. “He was briefed about India’s position that peace and security in the Gulf are of paramount importance for the continued progress and prosperity of the region. Terrorism, violent extremism and religious intolerance pose grave threat not only to the regional stability but also to the global peace and order. India is of the view that parties should resolve their differences through a process of constructive dialogue and peaceful negotiations,” the MEA said in a statement.

“EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomes Mr. Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Foreign Minister of Qatar on his visit to India,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a picture of the two leaders. “Bilateral issues, including welfare of Indian workers in Qatar, were discussed.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App