Sushil Shinde begins three-day Himachal Pradesh tour

Sushilkumar Shinde (File Photo) Sushilkumar Shinde (File Photo)

Even as Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh continued to maintain distance from PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu refusing to share dais with him, AICC general secretary Sushil Shinde on Tuesday began his three-day tour from Una, where he hoped the present impasse in the party would be resolved soon and before the polls.

Joined by PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu and other party leaders including AICC secretary Ranjit Ranjan, Shinde praised Virbhadra Singh for his leadership in the state.

He will be touring Hamirpur and Solan districts in next two days to mobilise the party cadres. Although Shinde has claimed Virbhadra Singh will be attending “Dalit Sammelan” to be organised in Solan district on September 28, CM loyalists doubt if he would attend the event where Sukhu would also also be addressing the function.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App