Sushil Modi ‘thanks’ Nitish Kumar, BJP says sack Lalu Prasad’s sons

Sushil Modi also demanded dismissal of Lalu’s sons from Nitish’s ministry: Tejaswai Yadav, the deputy CM, and Tej Pratap. Sushil Modi also demanded dismissal of Lalu’s sons from Nitish’s ministry: Tejaswai Yadav, the deputy CM, and Tej Pratap.

In what can be seen as another overture to the former NDA partner, BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday “congratulated and thanked” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, remarking that his Cabinet colleague Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh had brought to the fore “Lalu Prasad’s land-for-job scam” in 2008, which “led to the present expose”.

Modi also demanded dismissal of Lalu’s sons from Nitish’s ministry: Tejaswai Yadav, the deputy CM, and Tej Pratap.

The BJP leader, who held a series of media conferences over the last two months to “expose” that several parcels of land were allegedly gifted or sold at throwaway prices to members of Lalu’s family as quid pro quo, on Friday said, “Nitish Kumar’s party had first exposed it (Lalu’s alleged corruption case as Railways Minister). What I said recently was already in the public domain. Now that the CBI has conducted raids, I must thank and congratulate Nitish Kumar for taking the allegation to a logical conclusion.”

Modi, who was deputy CM in the Nitish-led NDA government, pointed out that as the then JD(U) president, Sharad Yadav and then BJP state chief Lalan Singh had given a memorandum to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2008 seeking a probe into land deals involving Delight Marketing Private Limited, “which was subsequently renamed Lara Projects Pvt Limited, in which Lalu’s family had stakes”. He added that Yadav and Singh’s demands have now seen culmination.

Keeping the pressure on Nitish to dismiss Lalu’s sons, a BJP leader reminded him of his “high moral ground on matters of corruption”.

“The same Nitish Kumar had sacked his excise minister Jamshed Ashraf after he accused the CM secretariat and the excise department of involvement in the excise scam,” the leader said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App