Sushil Modi takes a dig at Shatrughan on his unwarranted reaction over tweet

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha;left and Sushil Kuamr Modi took to Twitter to attack each other on Monday, exchanging barbs. BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha;left and Sushil Kuamr Modi took to Twitter to attack each other on Monday, exchanging barbs.

Locked in a war of words with BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, Sushil Modi on Wednesday took an apparent dig at the actor-politician, wondering what made him to react since he did not name anybody in his tweet.

“I did not take the name of a leader, then why daze?…….decide the BJP’s friends or enemies,” Modi said in his latest tweet.

Though Sinha did not immediately return the fire, his fans took up the cudgel, expressing anger at Modi’s stinging characterization of their icon “gaddar” (traitor) and sought ouster of the former Bihar deputy chief minister.

Hundreds of members of the “Shatrughan Sinha Fans Association” held a meeting in Patna and slammed ‘objectionable’ comments by Modi, saying that by levelling “wayward allegations” everyday, Sushil Modi is turning the party into a “laughing stock.”

“It seems he (Sushil Modi) is gripped with a mental illness after leading the party to a crushing defeat in the 2015 state poll,” they said.

They asked BJP national president Amit Shah and its state chief Nityanand Rai to sack Modi from all important posts.

The two leaders took to Twitter to attack each other since Monday, exchanging barbs. It all started when Sinha in a tweet berated Sushil Modi for indulging in “negative politics”.

“Enough of negative politics and mudslinging by opponents on our political leaders, be it Kejriwal, Laloo Yadav or Sushil Modi,” Sinha said in a tweet, drawing stinging reaction from Modi who sought removal of “gaddars” (traitors) from the House.

Meanwhile, JD-U state spokesman Neeraj Kumar found it an ideal opportunity to attack the BJP, saying their washing dirty linen in public shows the character of the party.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now