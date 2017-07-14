Sushil Modi should apologise, Tejashwi Yadav is like his son: RJD on Modi’s tweet

“I was just 14-15 years old. How could I have indulged in such activities?,” Tejashwi Yadav said to reporters. (File photo) “I was just 14-15 years old. How could I have indulged in such activities?,” Tejashwi Yadav said to reporters. (File photo)

The Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) has criticised Sushil Kumar Modi’s tweet on Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, which compares him to a juvenile rapist, calling it unethical and vulgar and has said that he should apologise to the people of Bihar for the same. “He should apologise to the people of Bihar for using such vulgar and ostentatious language,” RJD leader Manoj Jha on Friday said. “There is no question of Tejashwi resigning. The party is not even discussing it,” he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Sushil Modi had lashed out at Tejashwi in a tweet on Thursday. The tweet received a backlash from the Opposition party where Jha said, “I don’t feel like commenting on a man like that.” He further added that this kind of language is offensive and vulgar. “Are there no limits in politics? He is talking about a man who is like his son and is so much younger to him,” Jha said.

The tweet was in reply to a statement when earlier talking to media, Tejashwi had said corruption charges levelled against him were part of a “political conspiracy” and based on a period when he “didn’t even have a moustache.” “I was just 14-15 years old. How could I have indulged in such activities?. It is a political conspiracy against me by the BJP and its leaders Amit Shah and Narendra Modi”, he told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

The CBI had registered a corruption case against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi Yadav, former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

The CBI later questioned Rabri Devi and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav. The case was registered on the allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of Hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a Private Company dealing with Hotels in the year 2006.The investigative agency also conducted searches at 12 locations across Patna, Delhi, Gurugram and other places.x

The RJD supremo, however, refuted the allegations against him and called it a political conspiracy hatched by the BJP.

