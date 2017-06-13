Sushil Modi makes fresh allegation against Lalu Prasad’s family

The BJP leader referred to his June 10 allegation that one Lalan Choudhary had “gifted” his 7.75 decimal land in Patna worth Rs 62 lakh to Hema. (File Photo) The BJP leader referred to his June 10 allegation that one Lalan Choudhary had “gifted” his 7.75 decimal land in Patna worth Rs 62 lakh to Hema. (File Photo)

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi on Tuesday alleged that Hema Yadav, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, had acquired a “benami” plot worth Rs 62.10 lakh as a “gift” from a grade four employee of the railways, a charge denied by the RJD. He claimed that Hridayanand Choudhary had given his 7.75 decimal land in Patna worth Rs 62.10 lakh to Hema, the fifth daughter of Prasad, as a “gift”. Hridayanand is a grade four employee of the Coaching Complex Store of the railways at Rajendra Nagar here and a resident of Itwa village of Gopalganj district, he said. He even paid Rs 6.28 lakh for stamp duty and registration while gifting the land to Hema, Modi alleged.

The BJP leader referred to his June 10 allegation that one Lalan Choudhary had “gifted” his 7.75 decimal land in Patna worth Rs 62 lakh to Hema.

He said Lalan was a resident of Siwan district’s Siyadih village and he worked at Prasad’s cattle-shed. His name also figured in the BPL list, he claimed.

He claimed it was “ironical” that both Lalan and Hridayanand had purchased 7.75 decimal of land each on the same day–March 29, 2008–from two sons of one Devki Rai and “gifted” them to Hema on February 13, 2014.

The two plots were worth Rs 1.24 crore in 2014 and Rs 5 crore at present, he alleged.

“It cannot be a mere coincidence…It is nothing but a way to convert black money into white. It is Prasad’s money which was used by both Lalan and Hridayanand to buy the plots, which were later gifted to his daughter Hema. This is an example of surrogate property,” the senior BJP leader said.

“Prasad cannot escape the long arms of the law. It does not matter whether or not Chief Minister Nitish Kumar takes action. I will force agencies to take action against Prasad and his family,” Modi said.

He raised questions on why Lalan and Hridayanand gifted their property worth around Rs 1.24 crore to Hema who is not their relative and what kind of gain they got by giving the gift.

He also demanded that both Lalan and Hridayanad be produced before the people.

Terming Modi’s allegations as “baseless”, RJD’s national spokesman Manoj Jha said Modi has “gone berserk” and was making “baseless and imaginery charges” against Prasad and his family members.

“It is worth reaffirming that any gift to anybody follows the due process set in place for the purpose and the case is the same here. In order to seek some space in the new BJP scheme of things and in the media, he has been brazenly making baseless allegations…And yes he needs to brush up his understanding of surrogacy,” Jha said.

