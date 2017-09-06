Sushil Modi levels fresh allegations against Tejashwi Yadav, other family members

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Five days after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi of having links with his businessman brother, the senior Bihar BJP leader on Wednesday struck back levelling a fresh set of allegations against him. Modi accused Tejashwi of owning 30 properties, worth several crores, at the age of 28. Efforts to reach RJD leaders on the issue did not yield results.

Holding a press conference in Patna, the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister showed papers, purportedly, establishing that two MLCs, Kumar Rakesh Ranjan and Mohammad Shamim had given up their plots worth several crores to Rabri Devi, wife of Lalu Yadav, besides writing a will for the same in favour of Tejashwi, now Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, and his brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who was health minister in the RJD-JD(U)-Congress government that fell in July. The JD(U) is now in government, having allied with the BJP.

Addressing media persons, Modi alleged Kumar Rakesh Ranjan and Mohammad Shamim were made MLCs in 1999 and 2006. On May 12, 2005, they marked their plots to Rabri Devi through power of attorney (PoA), besides writing a will in favour of her sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap. He added that these four plots in Patna which were now being shown in the affidavits of Rabri Devi to the Election Commission were written off, in the name of Lalu’s family members on the same day. Why would Ranjans not name the plot, worth crores, to their only son and hand it over to Rabri and her sons, he asked.

The allegations, latest in a series of press conferences held by Modi for the past many months, comes five days after Tejashwi had held a press conference making similar allegations regarding Modi’s flats in Vaishali (Ghaziabad).

Tejashwi had alleged that, while Modi has been denying any links with his elder brother R K Modi, who is into real estate, the current Bihar Deputy CM had given PoA to his elder brother and also his sons to buy flats.

