Sushil Modi lambasts Tejashwi Yadav for revealing sexual assault victim’s identity

Bihar Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi at parliament house on Friday.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday lambasted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for revealing the identity of an eight-year-old girl who was found murdered in Gaya district earlier this week after suspected sexual assault. On a day when Yadav began a state-wide “Samvidhan bachao nyay yatra”(justice march for saving the Constitution), Sushil tweeted “those who have thrown law and basic decency to the wind by making public the identity of a victim of sexual assault, are enacting the farce of saving the Constitution”.

Yadav has, in a series of tweets over the past few days, criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for failing to meet the family member of the girl despite being in Gaya town on February 7, the very day her body was found a day after she went missing.

In one of the tweets, Yadav had also posted a photograph of the girl besides disclosing her name. The person suspected of having killed the girl after sexual assault, besides abducting two boys who were found with injury marks in the city on the same day, has been arrested. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Constitution and the country’s borders are fully secure. You can not take out nyay yatra while sitting in the lap of the party which had brought Emergency”, the senior BJP leader said in an obvious dig at the RJD’s alliance with the Congress.

Sushil remarked in another tweet “there are lots of similarities between Rahul Gandhi (Congress president) and Tejashwi Yadav. Both have been beneficiaries of dynasty politics and have miserably failed in playing the role of responsible opposition leaders”. “One had torn a copy of an ordinance brought by his own government, insulting his own Prime Minister. The other has made it a habit to speak rubbish about a Chief Minister who is of his father’s age”, he added.

Hitting out at the Congress president, whose party has been attacking the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, the Deputy CM asked “why does Rahul need information on the deal. For passing on the same to China and Pakistan”.

