Sushil Modi in favour of debate on reservation in private sector

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI File Photo) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI File Photo)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday endorsed the idea of a debate on introducing reservation in the private sector and asserted that it was a “misconception” that the BJP and the RSS were opposed to quota for backward classes.

“Reservation is a reality. We cannot wish these away. I also agree that it is the private sector where job opportunities are emerging. Hence I am in support of a debate on the issue”, he said at ‘Rising Bihar – 2017’, a programme organized by a private TV channel here.

The Deputy CM was replying to a query on a statement made by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier at the same function, wherein he had advocated a “meaningful” debate on introducing reservation in the private sector. Sushil Modi also said “it is a misconception which our opponents keep trying to cash in on that the BJP and the RSS are against reservation.

The tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in the past and the Narendra Modi regime at present fly in the face of such canards. The RSS, too, has always been committed to the progress of all sections of the society in accordance with the provisions given in the Constitution”.

Replying to an another query, the senior BJP leader called Lalu Prasad “non-serious and anarchist” and termed the brief alliance formed by the RJD supremo and the Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar as “unnatural”. “When Kumar had left us in 2013, I had a hunch that we will come together again. However, when he formed an alliance with Prasad I realised that this will happen sooner rather than later”, Sushil Modi added.

“The RJD supremo has landed his own children in trouble by indulging in corruption. For the period that he shared power with JD(U) in Bihar, leaders of his party were involved in patronizing the sand mafia. These were the things that must have suffocated Nitish”, he alleged.

The function was also attended by a number of Union Ministers like Ravi Shankar Prasad, Radha Mohan Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan besides Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App