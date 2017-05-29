Sushil Modi fires corruption salvo against Rabri Devi

BJP leader Sushil Modi also questioned the silence of CM Nitish Kumar over the irregularities in MLA Cooperative instead of dissolving the committee immediately.(Express File Photo) BJP leader Sushil Modi also questioned the silence of CM Nitish Kumar over the irregularities in MLA Cooperative instead of dissolving the committee immediately.(Express File Photo)

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today accused Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi of acquiring valuable land alloted to minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui and former minister Sudha Shrivastava when she was the Chief Minister of the state. “By misusing her position as chief minister, Rabri Devi had acquired land worth Rs 10 lakh each alloted to Siddiqui and Sudha Shrivastaa by MLA Cooperative,” Sushil Modi alleged in a statement issued here in this regard.

“Its astonishing that in 1992-93, the MLA Cooperative had alloted 5.59 decimal land to the two at a price of Rs 37,000 and after 10-years Rabri Devi acquired it from them at the same price,” Sushil Modi alleged. The price of land today is in crore, he said.

Rabri Devi headed RJD government in Bihar from 1997 to 2005. “What so special that while RJD leaders Raghunath Jha and Kanti Singh gifted their valuable lands to Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav and similarly Siddiqui and Sudha Shrivastava parted their valuable land for a paltry sum to Rabri Devi?” he asked.

Sushil Modi, who is former Deputy Chief Minister of the state, asked why chairman of the MLA cooperative Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav and its secretary Bhola Yadav, both close aides of Lalu Prasad, have not made the list of allottees of plot of the cooperative public.

Sushil Modi, who is presently leader of opposition in state Legislative Council, also questioned the silence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the irregularities in MLA Cooperative instead of dissolving the committee immediately.

Starting from allegations of dumping soil of a upcoming Mall in the state capital in which Lalu’s ministerial sons have stake in Patna zoo last month, Sushil Modi has regularly come up with series of allegations of corruption and acquiring benami properties against Lalu Prasad’s family.

Lalu Prasad and his party leaders have dismissed the allegations and levelled counter-allegation against Sushil Modi of patronising his businessman brother R K Modi in “dubious” deals.

