Sushil Modi fires at Lalu family again: At 3, Tej Pratap got 13 acres as gift

Sushil Modi claimed that Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav was gifted more than 13 acres in 1992 Sushil Modi claimed that Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav was gifted more than 13 acres in 1992

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday brought another charge of land gifted by outsiders to family members of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. Modi claimed that Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav was gifted more than 13 acres in 1992, when he was three, and father Lalu Prasad was the chief minister. The gift of 13 acre and 12 decimal land came from Rama Devi, now BJP MP from Sheohar and wife of former RJD minister Brij Bihari Prasad, as per a deed for gift.

According to the deed, Rama Devi gifted the plots — one measuring 9 acres and 24 decimal, and another of 3 acres and 88 decimal — on March 23, 1992 at Kishanpur mouza, under Kudni police station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. Written in Urdu, the deed states that Rama Devi gifted Tej Pratap the plot because “although Tej is a minor, he takes care of Rama Devi as much as possible. Rama Devi, who was happy with Tej’s gesture, decided to gift the land to him.”

Rama Devi on Tuesday said, “Yes, I had given my plot as gift to Tej Pratap on instruction of my husband. We were not using the land anyway, and my husband impressed upon me that giving the land to Lalu Prasad would bring road and electricity to the area; he was the CM. There was no (other) consideration for giving the gift.” She did not elaborate the reasons for offering the gift, as mentioned in the deed. Her husband, who was an RJD minister, was gunned down in 1998, the year Rama Devi became a Lok Sabha MP for the first time, on an RJD ticket. She won 2009 and 2014 General Elections on a BJP ticket.

“I am not surprised at this deed of gift. By now, it has become clear Lalu Prasad adopted ways of getting plots for favouring people,” Sushil Modi alleged, adding that it appears “quite likely that Rama Devi had gifted the land to Lalu Prasad (family) for making her husband a minister.” Dismissing the charges, RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav was quoted by PTI: “Everything is in public domain. If the donor (Rama Devi) has no problem in offering a gift, why is Sushil Modi hassled?”

This is the fifth case that has come to light in which someone outside Lalu Prasad’s family allegedly gifted plot or building to his family members. The others who allegedly offered such gifts are former Union ministers Raghunath Jha and Kanti Singh; one Lalan Choudhary, who had a Below Poverty Line card and worked in Lalu’s cowshed; and Hridayanand Choudhary, a cleaner with the Railways.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App