Sushil Modi fires another salvo at Tej Pratap Yadav

Continuing with his tirade against Lalu Prasad’s family, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday claimed that the RJD chief’s elder son and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has purchased a new car worth Rs 37 lakh on the advice of his astrologers. Yadav, is minister for Health, Environment and Forest in the Nitish Kumar government. He is facing charges of acquiring ‘benami’ property in Patna and Aurangabad and has been allegedly allocated a petrol pump on the basis of ‘fudged’ information.

Sushil Modi said Yadav has organised a ‘yagna’ at his official residence to defeat his ‘enemies’ and had purchased the car as astrologers had advised him not to use his old vehicle during the ‘yagna period’.

“A holy man has been called from Darbhanga for the yagna which is being held everyday from 8 PM to 11 PM in the night to vanquish his enemies,” Sushil Modi claimed in a statement in Patna.

The BJP leader, who has levelled a series of allegations of corruption against Tej Pratap Yadav and other family members of Lalu Prasad, demanded that he and his brother Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi make public their ‘benami’ properties worth ‘crores of rupees’. Lalu Prasad and RJD have dismissed the charges and in return alleged that Sushil Modi had helped his brother R K Modi in earning through dubious business.

