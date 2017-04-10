Sushil Modi dares CM to take action against Lalu’s family

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo) Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo)

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today dared Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take action against RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family for misusing his name and the address of the chief minister’s official residence in the alleged benami property scam. Sushil Modi alleged that Prasad’s daughter Chanda Yadav had given chief minister’s official residence address as her own as adirector of Delight Marketing Pvt Ltd in 2014.

He had on April 7 demanded that Kumar sack Prasad’s two minister sons Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, the deputy chief minister and Tej Pratap Yadav, the state health minister for allegedly getting benami properties worth Rs 750 crore transferred in their names.

“Both Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, ministers in Nitish government, are not only involved in land and mall scam worth Rs 750 crore but have also misused the address of the chief minister’s official residence as that of Chanda Yadav’s address while appointing her as the director of the company,” teh BJP leader said.

“Nitish Kumar should tell the people what type of action he intends to take against those misusing the name of the CM and CM’s residence,” Modi said.

Chanda Yadav had shown her address as ‘CM House, 1 Anne Marg, Sachivalaya Thana, GPO, Patna, Patna-800001’, Sushil Modi claimed and asked Prasad’s minister sons whether the family indeed resided in that address when she became director of the company in 2014.

“What was the relevance of misusing CM’s residential address nine years after Rabri Devi quit CM office in 2005?” the senior BJP leader said.

Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav while countersigning the documents submitted to the registrar as directors of Delight company had deliberately used the address of the chief minister’s official residence to “show off power and influence”.

Sushil Modi had alleged that Prasad during his tenure as Railways minister had sold off two hotels in Puri and Ranchi controlled by the Railways to a hospitality chain owned by one Harsh Kochar in February 2005.

Kochar in turn got two acres registered in the name of Delight Marketing Company Private Limited in which Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi and his sons Tej Pratap Yadav, the state health minister and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav were made directors.

Initially in 2014 Prasad’s sons and duaghters namely Tej Pratap, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Chanda Yadav, Ragini Yadav were made directors of Delight Marketing Pvt Ltd in which RJD MP and former union corporate affairs minister Prem Chand Gupta and his family had 70 per cent of stake.

Later, Delight was re-christened as LARA Projects LLP in November 2016 in the name of Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi. Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Prasad Yedav and Tej Pratap Yadav are functioning as directors of the company since February 14, 2017.

