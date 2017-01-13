Sushil Modi attacks Lalu Yadav over I-T raids on his close aide

Sushil Kumar Modi alleged both Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi have accounts in the Bank. (File photo) Sushil Kumar Modi alleged both Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi have accounts in the Bank. (File photo)

Pointing to the Income Tax raids conducted at the premises of Awami Co-operative Bank’s head Anwar Ahmad, a close aide of RJD president Lalu Prasad, the BJP on Friday said the search has “unmasked” RJD and its leaders protesting against demonetisation.

“After raids at several premises including Awami Cooperative Bank headed by Anwar Ahmad, who is a close aide of RJD president Lalu Prasad, it has unmasked RJD and its leaders protesting against demonetisation,” senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said in a statement.

I-T officials had on Thursday conducted search at the residence of Ahmad, some educational trusts run by him and Awami Cooperative Bank, which he heads for the past 20 years, following a tip-off about tax evasion and money laundering.

“The Awami Bank has more than 100 anonymous accounts where crores of black money of RJD leaders have been converted into white,” Sushil Modi alleged.

He further alleged both Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi have accounts in the Bank.

“As per April 9, 2014 details, Lalu Prasad’s account in the Bank had a deposit of Rs 5.88 lakh while the account of Rabri Devi had Rs 15.62 lakh. Lalu’s family has been taking loans and doing transactions in the Bank,” Sushil Modi claimed in the statement.

Sushil Modi, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, urged the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate to make public on how much black money was converted into white through accounts of RJD leaders in the Bank and also disclose their names.