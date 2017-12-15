Sushil Modi asks BJP workers to apprise people of pro-poor schemes of Centre and Bihar govt

“BJP workers in the state ought to fan out across villages and tell the people about these pro-poor schemes and our motto of Sabka Sath and Sabka Vikas,” he said.(Express photo) “BJP workers in the state ought to fan out across villages and tell the people about these pro-poor schemes and our motto of Sabka Sath and Sabka Vikas,” he said.(Express photo)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday appealed to BJP workers to make people aware of beneficial programmes for dalits and backward classes of the NDA government at the Centre as well in Bihar. The senior BJP leader asked workers to spread awareness about pro-poor schemes of both Centre and the state government while addressing party’s state-level office-bearers on the inaugural day of a four-day training camp here, headquarter of Rohtas district.

“The Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar are fully devoted to the poor, the weaker sections of the society, the Dalits the OBCs, the EBCs. Schemes of the central and the state governments are largely centred around villages and the poor,” Modi said.

“BJP workers in the state ought to fan out across villages and tell the people about these pro-poor schemes and our motto of Sabka Sath and Sabka Vikas,” he said.

In a veiled dig at Lalu Prasad’s RJD, Modi said, “the lantern is a thing of the past in Bihar. Every village of the state will be electrified by December 31 this year. When we came to power in 2005, electricity cables had reached only 20 per cent of the villages and even these hardly received any electricity supply.”

“Separate feeders for the agriculture are being set up under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana. These will enable the farmers to use electricity in place of diesel which will bring down their cost of production and automatically result in a rise in their incomes,” the Deputy CM said.

“We are also committed to equipping every household with toilet, providing power and gas connection to the poor, pucca (concrete) houses, wheat at the rate of Rs two per kg and rice at the rate of Rs three per kg,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App