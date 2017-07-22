Sushil Kumar Shinde replaces Ambika Soni as Congress general secretary in charge of Himachal Pradesh

Sushilkumar Shinde (File Photo) Sushilkumar Shinde (File Photo)

The Congress on Saturday appointed former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde as its general secretary incharge of party affairs in Himachal Pradesh. The latest development comes a day after senior Congress leader Ambika Soni had asked the party to relieve her as in-charge of the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand citing health reasons. However, she will continue to head the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The state will go to polls later this year.

Congress also named Ranjeet Ranjan as secretary of AICC for Himachal Pradesh.

“I had myself asked the party leadership to lighten my duties in the party due to my health,” Soni had said, adding that she will continue to fulfil the responsibilities till new appointments are made.

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted a new team to look after party affairs in Himachal Pradesh in place of Ambika Soni and Raja Ram Pal and appointed Sushil Kumar Shinde as AICC general secretary incharge and Ranjeet Ranjan Secretary AICC.

“Ambika Soni had requested to be relieved from her responsibility as incharge of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, due to reasons of health. She will continue as AICC general secretary incharge of Jammu and Kashmir,” said a statement issued by AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi

INC COMMUNIQUE The following members of Congress will now be in charge of party affairs in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/UqRstpdXS9 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) July 22, 2017

Ahead of organisational elections that is scheduled to be held by the end of October 15, the Congress leadership is in the process of restructuring the party by bringing in some new faces in leading roles.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd