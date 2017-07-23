Shinde is Congress general secretary in Himachal Pradesh

Sushilkumar Shinde (File Photo) Sushilkumar Shinde (File Photo)

The Congress on Saturday brought back Maharashtra heavyweight Sushil Kumar Shinde into the organisation, appointing him as general secretary in charge of Assembly poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

Shinde will have a challenging task as there is an element of anti-incumbency at play against the Virbhadra Singh government. Sources said there is also resentment in the party over the way the government handled the recent rape case.

Shinde will be assisted by Lok Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan, who has been appointed AICC secretary. Shinde replaces Ambika Soni, who had asked the party to relieve her of the responsibility of Himachal and Uttarakhand. The party is yet to announce the AICC in charge for Uttarakhand. Soni, however, will continue as the in charge for Jammu and Kashmir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App