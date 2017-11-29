Sushil Kumar Modi, Tejashwi Yadav trade barbs in Bihar Assembly

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Express Archive) Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Express Archive)

A war of words between Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad played out in the Assembly on Tuesday. Tejashwi fired the first salvo at the Nitish Kumar government for “being one of scams”, alluding to the alleged scams involving Srijan, Mahadalit scheme, toilets and others. Nitish was not in the House, but his deputy Sushil Modi took on the RJD leader, asking him to explain how he came to “own property worth Rs 1,000 crore at the age of 28”.

As an RJD MLA pointed out that several school buildings were not being constructed even after allocated funds were withdrawn, Tejashwi, former Deputy CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son, rose to say: “In the last three months, we have been hearing about scams. How should the CM, who takes the high moral ground on matters of corruption, react to it? When periodic review is being done from secretary to CM levels, why are such scams not detected?”

As Tejashwi kept targeting the CM, Sushil Modi said: “You (Tejashwi) should first explain how you came to own property worth Rs 1,000 crore.”

Tejashwi responded that the CM would call him a “bachcha” (child). “If I am a child, how would I get involved in any corrupt practices… I was minister for one and a half years, can you point out a single instance of corruption against me?” said Tejashwi, adding that he had been falsely implicated (in the hotels-for-land case) and the CBI had not yet filed any chargesheet.

The Deputy CM said: “You should say how you acquired mall land… As for CBI chargesheet, it is coming soon… Try to learn your lessons.”

