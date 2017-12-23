‘You reap what you sow’: Sushil Kumar Modi on Lalu Yadav’s conviction in fodder scam case

Fodder scam verdict: Sushil Kumar modi said that the verdict was expected. (Source: Express photo) Fodder scam verdict: Sushil Kumar modi said that the verdict was expected. (Source: Express photo)

Reacting to the conviction of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case, state deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said that Lalu’s conviction was on the expected lines and that the RJD chief had to go to jail because of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by him, Shivanand and Lalan Yadav.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Lalu had to go to jail because of PIL filed by Shivanand, Lalan Singh and myself but now Shivanand is defending the undefensible (sic).” “I was one of the petitioner in fodder scam PIL which resulted in CBI inquiry and monitoring by Patna High Court,” he added.

Asserting that the whole family of Lalu Yadav is involved in corruption, the deputy CM tweeted: “Process of going to Jail started. Today father, next who? Lalu knows? Whole family involved in corruption. Either fodder scam or benami property? Today chara Next LaRa?”

He also said that this verdict was on the expected lines.

Meanwhile, BJP leader JP Nadda also said, “Lalu Prasad Yadav is even now politicising the issue instead of accepting the verdict, just to deviate he is leveling allegations of conspiracy on BJP.”

He further said, “The alliance between Congress and Lalu Yadav’s party is an alliance of corruption, connivance and cheating the people of India, it is clear from the verdict of the court.”

A special CBI court on Saturday convicted Lalu Yadav in one of the six cases lodged against him in the fodder scam along with 15 others. However, it acquitted six others, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

Lalu yadav has been taken into the custody and the quantum of punishment for him will be declared on January 3, 2018.

The fodder case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from government treasuries in Deogarh between 1991 and 1994.

