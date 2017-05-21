Survey to be done on performance of govt, legislators: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Express File Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Express File Photo)

The Congress will be carrying out a survey about the performance of its government and legislators to formalise its strategy in the run up to the 2018 Assembly election, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday. His remarks came after reports that the BJP reportedly is conducting a “secret survey” through a private agency in the 224 assembly constituencies in the state, based on which the saffron party’s election plan, including selection of candidates, is likely to be finalised.

“The survey will find out the public opinion about the performance of our government and of those who are there now (MLAs and ministers). It will also find out the reasons why some candidates lost the previous election,” Siddaramaiah told reporters. Stating that the survey will be carried out by a private agency, the Chief Minister said the opinion of the party workers will also be taken into consideration before the party reaches to any decision on the basis of the findings of the survey.

“Without the report, I can’t say anything. Things will not be decided just on the basis of the outcome of the survey, the opinion of the party workers will also be taken into account,” he said. The BJP in Karnataka is aiming to win around 150 seats in the 224-member House, in the 2018 Assembly polls. With only a year to go for polls, both the parties are facing some discontent among a section of the party men.

While the BJP is embroiled in a factional feud between party state president Yeddyurappa and senior leader K S Eshwarappa, a few senior Congress leaders have been vocal in their criticism against Siddaramaiah and party state unit chief G Parameshwara for allegedly being sidelined in the party affairs.

Siddaramaiah has said the next Assembly election will be held under his leadership and the chief ministerial candidate will be decided by the party high command. Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has said polls will be held under “collective leadership”.

