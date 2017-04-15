Survey of clinical establishments across Maharashtra: ‘15 pc clinics, nursing homes not following rules’

Bombay High Court (File Photo) Bombay High Court (File Photo)

An exercise to check if private nursing homes in Maharashtra have proper licences has revealed that at least 15 per cent establishments are not following the rules. The exercise comes after an illegal abortion racket was busted in Sangli recently. Taking note of the racket, the Bombay High Court had directed state health authorities to conduct random checks to find whether ‘so-called’ nursing homes had proper licenses.

The racket came to light when 26-year-old Swati Jamdade, from Mhaisal village in Sangli, died on March 1 due to a botched-up illegal abortion performed at homeopath Dr Babasaheb Khidrapure’s Bharati hospital. As many as 13 persons have been arrested in connection with the case. The state health department had embarked upon a survey of clinical establishments across the state to check if they conformed to the Nursing Home Registration Act and other regulations. The establishments included nursing homes, dispensaries and even laboratories.

Dr Satish Pawar, director of health, Maharashtra, told The Indian Express that till April 11, a total of 17,222 clinical establishments were surveyed. “Our initial findings show that there are at least 2,497 such clinical establishments which have not been able to conform to the standards laid down under the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act,” said Pawar. In Pune, out of 492 clinical establishments, 123 have not followed the rules laid down under the Act, whereas 123 out of the 320 nursing homes surveyed in Kolhapur showed some irregularities.

In Sangli, as many as 1,534 clinical establishments were surveyed, and officials found 252 such nursing homes which had not been registered. In Navi Mumbai, a total of 176 nursing homes out of the 450 surveyed had yet to conform to various rules under the Act. Pawar said various parameters were assessed while conducting the random checks, including whether clinics conformed to the rules under the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act, Pre-Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, and others. Health officials also checked if fire safety norms were being followed.

“One of the main reasons why these clinics/nursing homes have not been registered, as per the Registration Act, is the change in the regulations on bio-medical waste, made in 2016, and fire safety norms directed by the state in 2012-13,” said Pawar. The findings of the survey will be given to the collector in each district and a committee will decide on what action needs to be taken, said Pawar. The committee may give the clinic/nursing six to eight months to comply with the regulations under the Nursing Home Registration Act, said Pawar.

