Survey begins to track trucks entering Delhi

EPCA chief Bhure Lal checks heavy commercial vehicles entering Delhi from the Noida border. Tashi Tobgyal

A little before 11 pm on Monday, just outside the Delhi border, trucks started lining up near the Noida Major toll booth, waiting for the official entry time to begin. With winter setting in, many officials at the toll booth wore an extra layer, handing out receipts to taxis and buses. Truck and tractor drivers wrapped themselves in blankets and monkey caps.

At the booth sat Bhure Lal, chairperson of the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA). He was overseeing an ‘origin-destination (OD) survey’, launched by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to keep a record of commercial vehicles coming into Delhi. At a time when the air quality in Delhi is at ‘severe’ levels, officials hope the move will give them a clear idea of how many such commercial vehicles enter the city on a daily basis.

“Here they come,” said Lal, getting up from his chair and flagging down a truck. MCD officials and a guard followed his lead, asking the driver what he was ferrying. “It’s just vegetables, sir,” said the driver. “Heading to Narela Mandi.”

“Just vegetables? Ok, show me your trip sheet,” said Lal, prompting the driver to hand out a form detailing his journey. Lal read out that the truck is from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, and was on a ‘daily trip’. An official jotted down the details on a survey form.

Heavy duty trucks, according to a 2015 report submitted before the Supreme Court, contributed up to 22 per cent of PM 2.5 levels and 30 per cent of NOx levels.

“We have two cameras at each of the 10 entry points to Delhi,” said Raghav Tandon, senior manager (operations), Vaaan Infra, which is executing the survey for the SDMC. “Our survey will be conducted for 15 days and we will manually record the origin and destination of commercial vehicles, which will then be analysed by our back-end team,” Tandon said.

“With the data, we hope to install radio frequency identification (RFID) tags for such vehicles. Soon, there won’t be any need to manually collect environment compensation cess (ECC) and we will be able to track such vehicles,” said Lal.

But this will require co-operation from state governments. “We will instruct them on what needs to be done and they will have to cooperate. Else, such trucks will not be allowed to come to Delhi,” said Lal.

The South civic body has been entrusted with finalising the tender to set up the RFID system. “The ECC has raked in about Rs 1,200-1,300 crore for the government. The Supreme Court has allowed us to use Rs 120 crore from this fund to set up the system. It needs to be expedited,” said Lal, adding that funds from the ECC alone could help prop up the public bus system in the city.

As truck after truck passed the toll booth, an official remarked, “Earlier, smoke from vehicles was so black we couldn’t go too close. But the fuel quality seems to have improved, and some have even shifted to CNG.”

“The shift from BS III to BS IV has brought down particulate matter emissions by up to 80 per cent. When the country shifts to BS VI in April 2020, there will be hardly any difference between diesel and petrol vehicles,” said Usman Nasim, research associate, CSE, who accompanied Lal.

For now, Lal said that tougher measures are required. “The Delhi government has to prepare a plan to ease traffic routes. Right now, several vehicles have ECC exemption — this must change,” he said, before heading to another DND toll booth, where the survey is going on.

