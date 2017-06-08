Surrendered militant’s teachers say misguided youths should follow his example

Danish Ahmed at the funeral of Sabzar Bhat. (Source: ANI) Danish Ahmed at the funeral of Sabzar Bhat. (Source: ANI)

Teachers at the Doon PG College of Agriculture Science and Technology who taught Danish Ahmed, the militant who surrendered in Srinagar yesterday, feel his decision will inspire other “misguided” Kashmiri youths to give up the path of violence and join the mainstream. The Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, who was seen in a video shot during the funeral of outfit commander Sabzar Bhat last week, surrendered to authorities in Kashmir.

Danish was also found to have been involved in stone-pelting incidents in Handwara during the 2016 Kashmir unrest. “It is good that Danish has surrendered. Misguided Kashmiri youths can learn a lesson from him,” said Director of the institute Sanjay Chaudhry.

However, he said he was shocked when he learnt last month that the simple student they knew had links with hardcore militants in Jammu and Kashmir. “It is hard to imagine Danish in the company of militants. He was so simple. Apart from being good at studies, he also participated in extra-curricular activities with great jest, mixed up freely with everyone and was always willing to help friends,” he said.

Other teachers of the college echoed Chaudhry’s views, saying there was nothing dubious about Danish’s activities and the news about his links with militants came as a shock to all of them.

Having joined the college in 2014, Danish was a third-year BSc student at the Doon PG College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Dehradun.

