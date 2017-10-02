Surrender plea of Sucha Singh Langah declined by local magistrate in Chandigarh

“The court of duty magistrate citing the jurisdiction issue while rejecting the plea of Langah of surrender. Three FIRs were registered against Langha since August 20 and in two of the FIRs, Langah obtained bail from Punjab and Haryana high court. It is all political vendetta against Langah,” said Harpreet Singh Brar, one of the advocates representing Langha. “The court of duty magistrate citing the jurisdiction issue while rejecting the plea of Langah of surrender. Three FIRs were registered against Langha since August 20 and in two of the FIRs, Langah obtained bail from Punjab and Haryana high court. It is all political vendetta against Langah,” said Harpreet Singh Brar, one of the advocates representing Langha.

Former Punjab state minister and senior Shrimoani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, Sucha Singh Langah, on Monday appeared in the court of a duty magistrate making a plea that he wanted to surrender in the court in the connection of a rape case, registered against him in Gurdaspur on September 28. Meanwhile, the court of duty magistrate, JMIC Hirdejit Singh, declined his plea citing jurisdiction issue and told him to surrender in the local court of Gurdaspur. Langah appeared in the court accompanied by his a few family members and a battery of lawyers. Langah appeared in the court of duty magistrate around 2pm and his plea was rejected at 4pm.

Senior Advocate, Harpreet Singh Brar, one of the advocates representing Langha, said, “The court of duty magistrate citing the jurisdiction issue while rejecting the plea of Langah of surrender. Three FIRs were registered against Langha since August 20 and in two of the FIRs, Langah obtained bail from Punjab and Haryana high court. It is all political vendetta against Langah.” Sources in the district court said, “As Langah appeared in the court and moved his plea to surrender in the court, a message was send to Chandigarh police control room for sending area police personnel in the court. The message was further forwarded to SHO of PS 36, Inspector Nasib Singh, who came to the district court.”

Inspector Nasib Singh said, “We received a message from the police control room and rushed to the court complex. As the application of surrender of Langah was rejected, we came back.” When asked, is there any attempt to arrest the former Punjab minister on the part of Chandigarh police, Inspector Singh said, “He is not wanted to Chandigarh police. Moreover, we have also not information about his involvement in any criminal case and neither Punjab police informed us about Langah.”

Later, Advocate Ravinder Singh Bassia, who was also representing Langah, informed media persons, “The local court rejected the plea of surrender citing jurisdiction issue. The court told Langah to surrender in the local court of Gurdaspur. We have apprehension that Punjab police can implicate Langah in more false cases.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App