‘Surprised at non-adherence of HC order by BJP govt in Haryana’: Manish Sisodia

Asked if AAP would demand Khattar’s resignation, Sisodia said the problem lies in the ideology of BJP which is in power in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states. (File Photo) Asked if AAP would demand Khattar’s resignation, Sisodia said the problem lies in the ideology of BJP which is in power in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states. (File Photo)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today expressed surprise over ‘non-adherence’ of court orders by the BJP government in Haryana and sought the Centre’s intervention to check violence there and in nearby states after conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief in a rape case.

“Our (AAP) stand is that the court orders should be followed. I am surprised why it has not been done (by the ML Khattar government in Haryana)” he told reporters here. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had yesterday said that losses caused to property due to violence and arson by followers of Ram Rahim Singh would be recovered from Dera Sacha Sauda.

The full bench of the High Court had also directed the Haryana government to use weapon or force, if required, to tackle the situation arising out of the CBI court verdict in the rape case against the dera head. A full bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court is holding a special hearing today to discuss the law and order situation and other issues related to the violence after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted of rape.

Sisodia said the central government should also take the responsibility and ask ministers to intervene in the matter. “It should take responsibility and heads should roll if needed,” he added. Asked if AAP would demand Khattar’s resignation, Sisodia said the problem lies in the ideology of BJP which is in power in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

He said BJP’s ideology has always been to make issues out of non-issues and ignore relevant and actual issues. “They don’t care about supply of oxygen. They don’t care about taking proper action in anticipation,” he said. Sisodia also said that merely replacing a Chief Minister would not solve the problem.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App