Surprise inspection at Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence reveals unpaid electricity bill of Rs 4 lakh

A surprise inspection by officials from electricity department at former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s house on Thursday revealed that Samajwadi Party leader has an unpaid bill amounting to Rs 4 lakh. According to a report by news agency ANI, the inspection also revealed that the 77-year old leader is using more electricity than allowed at his bungalow in Etawah. The report says the permissible limit of 5 kW is being busted by at least eight times at his residence.
The Samajwadi Party patriarch has been given a time period of one month by the electricity department to pay up his dues. Officials changed the configurations to allow him 40 kW in lieu of payment for the larger allotment. The inspection has come amid on-going elimination of VIP culture in the state as propagated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
An officer told NDTV that the inspection drive is being done to keep a check on power theft. “We are conducting a drive to stop power theft, check overloading and recover dues,” Ashutosh Varma was quoted by the news channel. On being asked why this was not done before, Varma replied to NDTV, “We did not have 40 kW metres earlier. Now we do.”
- Apr 21, 2017 at 10:29 amThese B..dy B...tds are like leeches who live on public money. Since it is his own party in the government, perhaps nobody bothered to give him the bill or that he would threatened the electricity department. We call these buggers our netas who are worse than beggars.Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 10:20 amHe is a socialist empowered by the people of India. He is at least better than "aam aadmi" CM Kejriwal, whose electricity bills are higher than MSY's. Indians deserve what they are getting.Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 10:03 amSocialist freeloadersReply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 9:53 amHow could a poor meter reader of bijli company dare to note read the meter installed at the 'hut' of great socialist icon? Afterall it was for the sake of samajwaad that Netaji was using bijli for poor people. And his followers think that their Raja has every right to loot the nation.Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 9:51 amSurprise inspections in other Depts will also throw up nasty surprises.Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 9:48 amAh the great Neta of people ! Living on tax payer's and electricty users money .Reply
