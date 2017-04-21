Surprise inspection at Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence reveals unpaid electricity bill of Rs 4 lakh

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav (AP Photo) Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav (AP Photo)

A surprise inspection by officials from electricity department at former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s house on Thursday revealed that Samajwadi Party leader has an unpaid bill amounting to Rs 4 lakh. According to a report by news agency ANI, the inspection also revealed that the 77-year old leader is using more electricity than allowed at his bungalow in Etawah. The report says the permissible limit of 5 kW is being busted by at least eight times at his residence.

The Samajwadi Party patriarch has been given a time period of one month by the electricity department to pay up his dues. Officials changed the configurations to allow him 40 kW in lieu of payment for the larger allotment. The inspection has come amid on-going elimination of VIP culture in the state as propagated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

An officer told NDTV that the inspection drive is being done to keep a check on power theft. “We are conducting a drive to stop power theft, check overloading and recover dues,” Ashutosh Varma was quoted by the news channel. On being asked why this was not done before, Varma replied to NDTV, “We did not have 40 kW metres earlier. Now we do.”

